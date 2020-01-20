Paint Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

The ‘Paint’ market is expected to see a growth of5.12% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Nippon (Japan), PPG (United States), Carpoly (China), Kansai (Japan), Huarun Paint (China), Yips Chemical (Hong Kong), BASF (Germany), Hempel (Denmark), Shanghai Coatings (China), Taiho Paint (China), Maydos (China)

Paint Market Definition: Paint a type of liquid used for painting walls, machinery, vehicles, furniture or other parts with additional benefits of different types of coating that will provide protection according to the applicability in varied sectors for example Household appliances are coated with powder coatings to increase resistance to water, sewage, pollutants, food acids so as to protect it from corrosion. Now-a-days paints come with additional coating facilities to prevent corrosion and damage from weakening plastic or metal part hence improving aesthetics and increase product service life. GCC is mostly used in numerous paints and coatings application to enhance or reduce glossiness as per requirement. Recently low solvent technologies are adopted in the market

Market Scope Overview: by Type (Water-based paint, Oil-based paint, Dry paint), Application (Architectural Paint, Automotive Paint, Wood Paint, Protective Paint, Marine Paint, Other)

Adoption of low solvent technology

Inclination towards Radiation-curable coatings paints

Booming construction industry

Cumulative applications in various industries like automotive, aerospace, rail and more

Air pollution regulations against chemicals used in paints

Adoption of new coating technologies may increase its price

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Paint Market Size

2.2 Paint Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Paint Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Paint Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Paint Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Paint Market by Product

4.1 Global Paint Sales by Product

4.2 Global Paint Revenue by Product

4.3 Global Paint Price by Product

5 Paint Market by End User

5.2 Paint by End User

