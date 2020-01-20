Real-time Bidding (RTB) Market 2019-Industry Size, Manufacturers, Demand and Applications (2019)

Global Real-time Bidding (RTB) Market analyzing historical data and future prospect also deliver accurate and reliable forecasts on the global Industry data. This report track and understand competitor strategies, market size, price, volume, values, supply and global demand and all of the economic factors. The report also mentions the expected CAGR of the global Real-time Bidding (RTB) Market during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Real-time bidding (RTB) is a means by which advertising inventory is bought and sold on a per-impression basis, via programmatic instantaneous auction, similar to financial markets. With real-time bidding, advertising buyers bid on an impression and, if the bid is won, the buyer’s ad is instantly displayed on the publisher’s site. Real-time bidding lets advertisers manage and optimize ads from multiple ad-networks by granting the user access to a multitude of different networks, allowing them to create and launch advertising campaigns, prioritize networks and allocate percentages of unsold inventory, known as backfill.

Major Players included in this report are as follows:-

Google

WPP

Adobe

Facebook

Twitter (Mopub)

Verizon Media

Criteo

Smaato

Yandex

Rubicon Project

Pubmatic

Salesforce

Mediamath

…..

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends:-

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Real-time Bidding (RTB) Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Real-time Bidding (RTB) Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Segment by Type

Open Auction

Invited Auction

Segment by Application

Media and Entertainment

Games

Retail and Ecommerce

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:-

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of the Report:-

Retail and Ecommerce application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This report studies the Real-time Bidding (RTB) Industry status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Real-time Bidding (RTB) market by product type and end industries.

