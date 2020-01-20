Roofings Market Trends and Technology Development and Forecast by 2025

The ‘Roofings’ market is expected to see a growth of0% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Owens Corning (United States), Duro Last Roofing Inc (United States), BASF SE (Germany), 3M Company (United States), The Dow Chemical Company (United States), Braas Monier Building Group (Luxembourg), Sika AG (Switzerland), Atlas Roofing Corporation (United States)

Roofings Market Definition: The growing infrastructure developments in developing and developed countries will help to boost the global roofing market in the forecasted period. Rapid urbanization, ongoing efforts to build megacities, increasing initiatives by governments to provide affordable housing and development of economic zones in emerging economies are projected to triggered product demand over the forecast period. The global market is witnessing a rise in strategic alliances between contractors and installers with material suppliers helping to serve a wider customer base. Growing digitizations and technological innovations such as drones, robots, and 3D printing are helping to boost the global market.

Market Scope Overview: by Type (Asphalt Shingles, Concrete & Clay Tile Roofs, Metal Roofs, Elastomers & Plastic Roofs, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, Non-Residential)

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Materials

High Adoption due to Environmentally Friendly Roofing Materials and Chemicals

Increasing Demand for Residential and Commercial Construction

Rapid Urbanization in Developing and Developing Countries

High Manufacturing and Installation Costs

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

