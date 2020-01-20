RTLS Solutions Market Huge Application Demand & Growth Opportunities by 2025 | Top Players – Zebra Technologies, Versus Technology, Axcess International, SAVI Technology, Sonitor Technologies

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled “Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market 2019” which explores vital aspects such as market competition, segmentation, revenue and production growth, and regional expansion. The authors of the report have provided a thorough assessment of the global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions market on the basis of CAGR, sales, consumption, price, gross margin, and other significant factors.

Key Players Analyzed:-

• Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout)

• Zebra Technologies

• Versus Technology

• Axcess International

• SAVI Technology

• Sonitor Technologies

• …

The global market for Real-Time Location System (RTLS) is forecast to reach huge CAGR spurred by the development of context-aware applications; growing internet of things (IoT) ecosystem and the need for contextual awareness and operational intelligence; and robust business utilization of geospatial data in industries such as automotive, transportation and healthcare. Benefits of context-aware capabilities driving the significance of the concept in mobile application development include increased productivity of employees; better alignment of business applications with business roles and goals; and creation of business value and building of competitive advantages. Other major factors driving growth in the market include growing enterprise focus on asset utilization, workflow optimization and operational efficiency enhancement; rising adoption of cost rationalization strategies as a means to survive the prevailing tough and challenging economic environment; increasing use of mobile equipment on production floors and the need for equipment tracking; expanding mobile workforce and the need for employee location tracking for enabling superior field service management; falling costs and the resulting promise of widespread adoption and implementation of RTLS; and growing opportunities in the healthcare sector with applications in infection control tracking and patient & staff location.

The United States represents the largest market worldwide. Asia-Pacific led by China ranks as the fastest growing market over the analysis period led by factors such as expanding manufacturing sector, increased investments in automated manufacturing practices and the resulting focus on implementation of RTLS for location tracking of vehicles and equipment; rise in intra and inter regional trade, robust development of the retail sector and the ensuing boost in logistics and transportation; and growing focus on using technology to maximize efficiency and productivity, decrease expenses and increase profitability.

Company and Industry News & Stories:-

• Siemens Acquires Agilion, a Leading Supplier of Industrial Real-Time Locating Systems

• CenTrak Transfers Select Assets of Awarepoint to Clinical Patents in a Move Expand its IoT Location and Sensing Services using BLE Sensor Technology

• BlueCats Collaborates with PLUS Location Systems to Develop BlueCats Powered by PLUS Solutions

• Connexient Partners with Vizzia Technologies, a Leading Provider of Fully Managed RTLS for Healthcare Organizations in the U.S.

• STANLEY Healthcare Expands Partnership with Sonitor in a Move to Further Transform Real-Time Location System Technology.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries.

Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, regional demand, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

• Wi-Fi

• RFID

• ZigBee

• Infrared

• Others

Market segment by Application, split into

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Others

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

1.4.3 Wi-Fi

1.4.4 RFID

1.4.5 ZigBee

1.4.6 Infrared

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Transportation

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size

2.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Customization Service of the Report:-

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

