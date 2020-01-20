Smart Home Market – Opportunity Ahead of Earnings | BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG

HTF Market Report released a new research document of 113 pages on industry titled as ‘Asia-Pacific Smart Home Market Report 2018’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe & Asia and important players/vendors such as BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, Panasonic, Miele & Cie, Philips, IRobot, Ecovacs, Neato, Haier, Midea, Hisense. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025

Summary

In this report, the Asia-Pacific Smart Home market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically the report is segmented in: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America

Key Players included: BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, Panasonic, Miele & Cie, Philips, IRobot, Ecovacs, Neato, Haier, Midea, Hisense

On the basis of product: Smart Air-Con and Heater, Smart Washing and Drying, Smart Refrigerator, Smart Large Cookers, Smart Dishwashers, Others

On the basis on the end users/applications: Cooking, Food Storage, Cleaning, House Maintenance, Others

Table of Contents

Asia-Pacific Smart Home Market Report 2018

1 Smart Home Overview

2 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

3 China Smart Home (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4 Japan Smart Home (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

