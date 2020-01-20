Telecom Managed Services Market Growth Opportunities with Need of Minimizing the Risk Associated With Business Operation by 2025 | Top Players – Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, IBM, Verizon, AT&T, Centurylink, NTT Data

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled “Global Telecom Managed Services Market 2019” which explores vital aspects such as market competition, segmentation, revenue and production growth, and regional expansion. The authors of the report have provided a thorough assessment of the global Telecom Managed Services market on the basis of CAGR, sales, consumption, price, gross margin, and other significant factors.

Key Players Analyzed:-

• Cisco

• Ericsson

• Huawei

• IBM

• Verizon

• AT&T

• Centurylink

• NTT Data

• …

Demand for managing data center services is increasing across all the regions. With the penetration of tablets and smartphones across companies rise in utilization of social media by individuals and the working populace has resulted in the production of huge amount of data. Additionally, IoT is also a significant field where the amount of data has been incrementing. These factors drive the demand for managed data center services across the organization.

Emerging trends such as mobility, bring your own device (BYOD), IoT, and 5G are expected to provide substantial growth opportunities the telecom managed services market in the coming years. Also, managed services model are becoming popular in the telecom operators due to convergence in the IT and telecommunication industry and it is expected to provide a remarkable opportunity to the managed service provider.

Telecom managed services have various benefits such as cost reduction in managing enterprise infrastructure, better focus on core business and enhanced core competencies. These factors are expected to drive the telecom managed services market. Furthermore, minimized risks associated with business operations in terms of security telecom managed services allows managed services to provide improved operational efficiency, reliability, and agility in the business process which are important for an enterprise to sustain in the competitive market. Factors such as security concerns related to confidentiality of data of enterprises which are outsourcing the business and ensuring the optimum business functionality of the customers are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Telecom Managed Services market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Telecom Managed Services market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries.

Global Telecom Managed Services Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, regional demand, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Managed Data Center

• Managed Network Services

• Managed Data and Information Services

• Managed Mobility Services

• Managed Communications Services

• Managed Security Services

Market segment by Application, split into

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Telecom Managed Services Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Managed Data Center

1.4.3 Managed Network Services

1.4.4 Managed Data and Information Services

1.4.5 Managed Mobility Services

1.4.6 Managed Communications Services

1.4.7 Managed Security Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Managed Services Market Size

2.2 Telecom Managed Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom Managed Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom Managed Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Telecom Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Telecom Managed Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom Managed Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Managed Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Telecom Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Telecom Managed Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Telecom Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Telecom Managed Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Telecom Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Telecom Managed Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Telecom Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Telecom Managed Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Telecom Managed Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Telecom Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Telecom Managed Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Telecom Managed Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Telecom Managed Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Telecom Managed Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

