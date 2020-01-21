Adhesives and Sealants: Innovations, Equipment, Applications and Extreme Applications

“Global Adhesives and Sealants Market research report is thoroughly analyzed, assessed and compiled by Decision Market Reports. DMR aims in delivering quality insights, current trends in the regional and country market. Adhesives and Sealants Market analysis includes regional market dynamic factors but also covers volume and revenue analysis over the base year and the forecast years in the report. The Adhesives and Sealants Market is segmented as Segment1 and Segment2, taking into consideration the regional analysis as well. The Adhesives and Sealants Market emphasizes the core analysis of the research that includes impact factors analysis trend analysis; regional analysis; market dynamics; key market players and the small market players; and market forecast .

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

3M CO.

ACCUMETRIC LLC

ACOUSTICAL SURFACES INC.

ADCHEM CORP.

ADCO PRODUCTS INC.

ADHBIO SPAIN

ADHESIVE FILMS INC.

ADHESIVE PACKAGING SPECIALTIES LLC

ADHESIVES RESEARCH, INC.

ADHEZION BIOMEDICAL LLC

ADVANCE TAPES INTL.

ALBION ENGINEERING CO.

AMERICAN BILTRITE INC.

APV ENGINEERED COATINGS

AREMCO PRODUCTS INC.

ARKEMA S.A.

ASHBY CROSS CO., INC.

ASHLAND INC.

ASHLAND SPECIALITY CHEMICAL CO.

AVERY DENNISON CORP.

BDTRONIC GMBH

BEARDOW & ADAMS (ADHESIVES) LTD.

BEMIS ASSOCIATES INC.

BIO-ADHESIVE ALLIANCE INC.

BISON INTERNATIONAL B.V.

BONDLINE ELECTRONIC ADHESIVES INC.

BOSTIK S.A.

CHEMENCE LTD.

COHERA MEDICAL INC.

COVALENCE SPECIALITY ADHESIVES LLC

CRYO-LIFE INC.

CYBERBOND LLC

CYTEC INDUSTRIES

DANIMER SCIENTIFIC LLC

DAP PRODUCTS INC.

DELO INDUSTRIE KLEBSTOFFE GMBH & CO. KGAA

DESIGNETICS INC.

DEXERIALS CORP.

DIC Corp.

DOW CORNING CORP.

DYMAX CORP.

DYNEA AS

DYNEA OY

ECOSYNTHETIX INC.

ELMER’S PRODUCTS INC.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

EMSEAL JOINT SYSTEMS LTD.

EVANS ADHESIVE CORP., LTD.

EVERBUILD BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD.

EVERKEM DIVERSIFIED PRODUCTS INC.

EXEL INDUSTRIES

FISHMAN CORP.

FLAMEMASTER CORP.

FORBO INTL. S.A.

FOSHAN MAYDOS CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

FRANKLIN INTL. INC.

GARDNER-GIBSON

GENERAL SEALANTS INC.

GLENMAR TECHNOLOGY

GLUE DOTS INTL.

GORILLA GLUE CO.

GRACO INC.

GURIT HOLDING AG

H.B. FULLER CO.

HEIGL ADHESIVE

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

Report Scope:

The report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood with a number of tables and charts/figures.

A broad look is taken into the increasing utilization of adhesives in place of various types of fasteners and different methods of joining an ever-increasing number of applications and the impact of such newer methods on the economy as a whole. The environmental impact of utilization of various types of adhesives and sealants is also studied. The report studies the raw material requirement for global as well as regional production of adhesives and sealants and the effect of raw material supply on the production, pricing and distribution of these products. Various types of new raw materials, which are being used increasingly with newer applications, are also discussed. Various manufacturers of different raw materials needed for the production of adhesives and sealants and the market shares of such manufacturers and suppliers are also discussed.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of the global and regional markets for various types of sealants, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report also studies the different types of equipment used for applying sealants and the global and regional market for these.

Report Includes:

– 120 data tables and 38 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for adhesives and sealants and discussion of innovations, equipment, applications and extreme applications within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 estimates for 2019 and 2020 and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the five-year period through 2025

– Examination of the major equipment involved in the application of adhesives and sealants, along with the market size

– Information on various manufacturers of different raw materials needed for the production of adhesives and sealants and the market shares of such manufacturers and suppliers

– Evaluation of the newer markets and the present market position for various types of adhesives and sealants

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including Accumetric LLC, Bostik S.A., Dow Corning Corp., Hindustan Adhesives Ltd., LifeBond Ltd., Nordson Corp., Sika AG and Total S.A.

Adhesives and Sealants Market Major Factors: Adhesives and Sealants industry Overview, Economic Impact on Market, Market Competition, Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis by Application, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders, Adhesives and Sealants Market Effect, Factors, Analysis, Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 OVERVIEW

Chapter 4 REGULATORY ASPECTS

Chapter 5 NEW DEVELOPMENTS

Chapter 6 MARKET ANALYSIS

Chapter 7 MARKET APPLICATIONS

Chapter 8 INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Chapter 9 PATENT ANALYSIS

Chapter 10 CURRENT SITUATION

Chapter 11 COMPANY PROFILES

Chapter 12 APPENDIX 1-ABBREVIATIONS

