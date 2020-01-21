Corporate Web Security Market Grows with Rise in Malware by 2025 | Industry Size, Share, Key Drivers, Geography, Application and Top Players Analysis- Barracuda Networks, Blue Coat Systems, Cisco, Clearswift Ltd, McAfee

Global Corporate Web Security market report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis results and knowledge concerning Corporate Web Security market share, growth factors, size, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends valid by a mixture of specialists with correct data of the precise trade and Corporate Web Security market further as region-wise analysis experience. The Corporate Web Security report contains historical, current, and projected revenues for every sector, segment, Corporate Web Security end-use phase, and region.

Any appliance, software or hosted facility that protects corporate workers and the systems from web-based malware, helps avoid data loss and further facilitates the administrations to control the employee behavior on the internet is referred to as corporate web security. The web access continues to be the most predominant method through which malware creeps into the association. Malware includes internet attacks such as viruses, rootkits, adware, spyware, among many others.

Majority of these attacks are based around stealing confidential data from the users and organizations. These attacks often lead to productivity loss, business loss and many other complications that the enterprises are facing today. Due to all these reasons, corporate web security is facing stronger demand in the near future. Corporate web security can be deployed as appliance services, cloud services, on-premises or as the hybrid solutions.

No. of Pages: 98 & Key Players: 11

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Barracuda Networks, Inc.

• Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Clearswift Ltd.

• McAfee, Inc.

• Sophos Ltd.

• Symantec Corporation

• Trend Micro Incorporated

• Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

• Webroot Inc.

• Zscaler, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Appliances Services

• Cloud-based Services

• On-premises Services

• Hybrid Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

• IT and Telecommunication

• Government Public Utilities

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Others

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Corporate Web Security Production by Regions

5 Corporate Web Security Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

