Global Polyurethane Foam Market research report is thoroughly analyzed, assessed and compiled by Decision Market Reports. The Polyurethane Foam Market is segmented as Segment1 and Segment2, taking into consideration the regional analysis as well. The Polyurethane Foam Market emphasizes the core analysis of the research that includes impact factors analysis trend analysis; regional analysis; market dynamics; key market players and the small market players; and market forecast.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

ARMACELL GMBH

BASF SE

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN S.A.

COVESTRO AG

ELLIOTT CO.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

FOAMCRAFT INC.

FUTURE FOAM INC.

HUNTSMAN CORP.

LANXESS AG

MITSUI CHEMICALS INC.

NITTO DENKO CORP.

RECTICEL NV/SA

ROGERS CORP.

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

THE DOW CHEMICAL CO.

TOSOH CORP.

TRELLEBORG AG

UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

WOODBRIDGE FOAM CORP.

Report Scope:

The polyurethane foam market is segmented into the following categories –

– By product: spray foam, flexible foam, and rigid foam.

– By end-user: automotive, packaging, bedding and furniture, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics and others.

By region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe is segmented into the U.K., Germany, and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific; and Rest of the World (RoW) is segmented into Latin America, Middle East and Rest of RoW.

In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the polyurethane foam market, this report also exhaustively covers patents and the company profiles of key players active in the global market.

Report Includes:

– 51 tables

– An overview of global polyurethane foam market

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Examination of the opportunities and innovation-driven polyurethane foam market highlights, and the major regions and countries involved in these developments

– Analyze the various end-use industry applications of polyurethane foams and the market dynamics of each application

– Identify segments with high growth potential and also understand future applications of the segments

– Examine key trends related to the global market, its various product types and end-use applications that have an influence on the industry

– Comprehensive profiles of major companies in the industry, including BASF Se, Dow Chemical Co., Rogers Corp. and UFP Technologies Inc.

Polyurethane Foam Market Major Factors: Polyurethane Foam industry Overview, Economic Impact on Market, Market Competition, Polyurethane Foam Market Analysis by Application, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders, Polyurethane Foam Market Effect, Factors, Analysis, Polyurethane Foam Market Forecast.

Table of Contents

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 OVERVIEW

Chapter 4 REGULATORY ASPECTS

Chapter 5 NEW DEVELOPMENTS

Chapter 6 MARKET ANALYSIS

Chapter 7 MARKET APPLICATIONS

Chapter 8 INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Chapter 9 PATENT ANALYSIS

Chapter 10 CURRENT SITUATION

Chapter 11 COMPANY PROFILES

Chapter 12 APPENDIX 1-ABBREVIATIONS

