Video Games Market Sky-high projection on robust sales

The 'Video Games' market is expected to see a growth according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

EA (United States),Vivendi (United States),Ubisoft (France),Microsoft (United States),Nintendo (Japan),Sony Interactive Entertainment (Japan),Konami (Japan),Capcom (Japan),Square Enix (Japan),SEGA (Japan),Bandai Namco (Japan)

Video Games Market Definition: A video game is refer as the computer game, which is designed primarily for the entertainment purposes. A video game console is termed as the electronic machine that is designed to play the video display and a normal games such as a television or computer monitor is the primary feedback device, while the main input device is a controller, and the types of controller are keyboard, mouse, game pad, joystick, paddle, or any other device which are designed for gaming that is able to receive input

by Type (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Other), Application (Education, Entertainment, Electronic Sports, Other), Outlook (Online, Offline)

Adoption of Video Games in the Vertical of Academia, As It Facilitates Cognitive Growth and Skill Development

Emergence of Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets Has Significantly Impacted the Market Owing To the Immersive Gaming Experience They Offer

Development in the Technology of Gaming Hardware and Software Are Anticipated To Accelerate the Market

Certain Advancement of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Is Accelerating the Market

Rising Online Piracy By Using Torrents And Other Software Is Anticipated To Pose A Threat To Market Expansion

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

