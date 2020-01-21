Voice Recognition Software Market Study Reveals the next wave of competitive advantage

The ‘Voice Recognition Software’ market is expected to see a growth of17.4% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Nuance (United States) ,Microsoft (United States) ,Alphabet (United States) ,IBM (United States) ,Amazon (United States),Sensory (United States) ,Cantab Research (United Kingdom) ,iflytek (China),Baidu (China),Raytheon BBN Technologies (United States)

Voice Recognition Software Market Definition: Voice recognition software is the subfield of computational linguistics that uses speech recognition algorithms to identify the spoken languages and act accordingly. Voice recognition software market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on healthcare sector, providing innovative concepts in autonomous and connected cars and technological advancement. There has been significant rise in number of customers prefers virtual assistants with speech recognition capabilities with figure stood up to 62.4 million in United States alone in 2018, So the future for voice recognition software looks promising. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the developments of natural language processing and neural network technology.

by Application (Healthcare transcriptions, Enterprise contact centers, Telematics, Mobile applications), Deployment Type (On Cloud, On-Premises), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Intelligence)

Value Oriented Consumers

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players

Increase Demand of Voice Recognition at Electronic Sector Boost the Market.

Rise in Demand of Voice Recognition Applications in Banking and Automobiles Industries.

Voice Recognition Uses Lot of Memory that Hampers the Market.

Lack of Accuracy and Misinterpretation in Voice Recognition Associated with Market.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

