Walk-in Tubs Market Study Outcast the next wave of competitive advantage

Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are Jacuzzi (United States),Hydro Dimensions (United States),Premier Care in Bathing (United Kingdom),Safe Step Walk-In Tub Co. (United States),Ella's Bubbles, LLC (United States),The Walkin Tub Company Inc. (Canada),Universal Tubs (United States),American Standard (United States),Kohler (United States),TheraTub Inc. (United States)



A walk-in tub is a bathtub which provides a safer, more convenient and convenient bathing experience. The walk-in tubs are useful for those with mobility issues as well as chronic pain. It has a non-skid floor, a grab bar, a comfortable seat and sealed door to prevent leaking. More than half of the injuries that occur in people over the age of 85 occur in the bathroom. Thus, a walk-in tub is a great option for these people for safer bathing. Advanced safety features are primary drivers for the walk-in tubs market.

If you are involved in the Walk-in Tubs industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Soaker Walk-in Tubs, Whirlpool Walk-in Tubs, Air-Jetted Walk-in Tubs, Bariatric Walk-in Tubs, Slide-in or Wheelchair-Accessible Walk-in Tubs), Application (Personal, Commercial, Other), Distribution Chanel (Offline, Online)

What’s Trending in Market:

Demand for Walk-in Tubs with Improved Features

Growth Drivers:

Increased Bathroom Accidents of Aged People Worldwide

Provide More Stability during Bathing than Traditional Bathtubs

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome:

Permanent Household Fixture

High Cost of the Walk-in Tubs

Walk-in Tub Can Become a Hazard during a Medical Emergency

Lack of Awareness among the People

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Walk-in Tubs Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Walk-in Tubs Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Walk-in Tubs Revenue by Type

Global Walk-in Tubs Volume by Type

Global Walk-in Tubs Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Walk-in Tubs Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

