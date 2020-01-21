Why employees are not that keen to be part of learning and development programs

As per research reports available nearly 70 % of the resources of a company are spent to train the employees. Not only organizations spend a lot of money or time in training the employees, but they fail to engage them. What is an alarming piece of news is that 90 % of new skills are lost and even forgotten every passing year.

The reasons can be manifold in stature. It could be that the companies are diverting their energy on the training budget and not on the technology used. They might fail to make the training sessions interactive, informative or even engaging. The company needs to take note of the fact that budget is not the vital aspect of the success of a learning and development tool. A lot of factors come into the question like the subject you go on to choose, the technologies along with tool you end up using and the value in terms of engagement that your training program holds.

How can you make your learning and training program Interesting or engaging so that employees attend them

Just by focussing on a relevant learning or development technology or tool might help you design unique online courses, surveys, polls or assessments. When you develop a course that provides a variety of information across diverse areas you can evoke the trust of the employees till the end of the program or even further.

But before you plan to move towards a solution, you need to have a clear idea on the reasons why your employees are not that keen to attend learning or development programs. We need to explore the reasons in a nutshell

No clarity in terms of interest

The employee training programs really fail to take off as they failed to generate the necessary interest so as to engage the employees. The courses could be way too healthy as it could consist of similar information that was part of the earlier training sessions. In order to make sure that the employees attend the training sessions, you need to make them short, crisp and even entertaining.

You can incorporate assessments so that employees are aware how much they have absorbed during the process of training

As part of surveys it becomes easy to figure out whether they have liked your training programs or not

Feedback can be provided as far as your learning or development programs are concerned

The formulation of learning and development programs that includes a team activity

The training material is not unique

We are part of the world full of technologies. You will find that there is an information drain on your desktops, IPods, desktops at a single click. Therefore it really becomes difficult for you to develop something unique in the saturation world of content. The need of the hour would be to formulate a training material that is unique. You can pick relevant information from various sources and then tweak them as per your course requirements.

Work on a topic that is centred around teamwork and collaboration

Pave way for exchange of thoughts among online discussions or groups

Allows employees or their peers to take suggestions on specific topic types

You can go on to add psychometric test that is slightly different from others.

Overload of information

As an employee you are expected to deal with a lot of information on a day to day basis. In such cases absolute training material is a definite add on. In certain cases the training might lead to overload of information which is really difficult for the employees to retain. They fall into the false assumption that training is a waste of time. In order to ensure that the employees become part of training you need to

To provide focussed learning opt for micro modules

Audio along with video clips can be created to make the training engaging and meaningful

Any training course with video oriented content would not only improve learning but leads to long term retention. You can share video related content with your employees when they feel that they have forgotten something, they can re watch it and then go on to implement in their later life.

Relevant technology is of no significance

Companies go on to select tools or methodologies that do not align with the training needs of the company. The learning and development teams normally start the trainings without any form of planning and if the right technology is not used it can lead to poor employee turnout. Just you have to undertake a research about various technologies, the features along with benefits they are bound to provide.

You can opt for a LMS set up

Ensure that it sticks to the real time performance and progress of your employees

Allow your employees to choose the layout and themes of the training processes

The tools should employees to check their progress goals

The learning and development programs need not be experimental

The employees are educated and go on to do their job with perfection. They do not want to be controlled. Just they need a light bit of guidance and motivation in order to move in the right direction. You have to empower them with the right tools or technologies so that they move in the right direction. This leads to their self -development and bestows a sense of confidence.

You can monitor your fitness along with general behaviour

They are able to track down their goals and even go on to monitor the performance levels.

Conclusion

Timing along with planning has an important role to play as far as employee engagement is concerned. Make it a point that you formulate courses that are compatible and response to each device be it a smartphone or tablet so that an employee is able to learn as per their pace and comfort level. You can go on to undertake this with the use of right tools along with technology

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets