Global Automation Market 2019-2025 | By Top Key Players – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Yokogawa Electric etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Automation Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The global automation market was approximately valued at USD billion in the year 2018 and is expected to generate a bulk revenue of around USD billion by the year 2025, by growing at a CAGR of around 6 % during the forecast period 2019- 2025. The market is growing due to several factors. The global automation market is anticipated to show a considerable growth, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and drones, each of which are projected to nearly double in generating revenues over the time span of three years till the year 2025.

The global automation market is regularly credited with a few advantages for mankind, for example, expanded profitability, decreased work serious work, higher benefits, and bettered security. Robotics and control frameworks are the most significant parts of automation, as the whole usefulness lays on them. People tend to bring fluctuation into their work. Manual work is regularly scrutinized for irregularity as the yield is totally subject to ordinary limit with respect to work. Automation market is the direct inverse of this predicament, and gives items that carry consistency to ventures. The greatest automation market challenge is the underlying expense of speculation that is required for structuring, executing, and introducing a robotized framework.

Global Automation Market: Competitive Insight

The major industry players in the global automation market include prominent names like Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Yokogawa Electric, ABB, Honeywell Solutions, Emerson Electric, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, among others.

The fixed automation segment from the type section holds a major share in the global automation market during the forecast period

By Type, the fixed automation segment accounts for the largest market share and is subsequently growing with an approximate value of ~10% CAGR during the forecast period 2019- 2025.

The SCADA segment from the technologies section holds a major share in the global automation market during the forecast period

By Technologies, the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) segment holds the largest market share and is subsequently growing with approximately ~11% CAGR during the forecast period 2019- 2025. The growing demand for faster and higher production capacities is hugely propelling the market growth for automation.

The manufacturing segment from end-user section holds a major share in the global automation market during the forecast period

By End User segment, the manufacturing section holds the largest market share and is majorly growing with an approximate value of 7% CAGR by the end of the forecast period 2019- 2025. Currently, the manufacturing units are making the best use of the automated processes in order to meet with the faster production of goods. Automation in any trade now ensures faster production capacity along with faster delivery of goods. The automation process is highly necessary for the development of business.

The Asia Pacific region holds a lion’s share in the global automation market during the forecast period

Based on its regional demand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the upcoming years in terms of revenue. The growth of the automation market is majorly accredited to the presence of the major industry players in this region including Daimler, and Renault. Major players making investments in the automation system is driving the market growth in the forthcoming years. This region will be the major contributor to the market growth during the forecast period.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Automation Market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Automation Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Automation Market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Automation Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Programmable Automation

Fixed Automation

By Technology

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

By End-user

Machine Manufacturing

Oil & Gas, Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Aerospace & Defense

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Automotive & Transportation

Electric Power Generation

Mining & Metals

Besides, the report provides an analysis of the Global Automation Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Southern Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

Customization Scope for the Client

Client satisfaction is our first and last priority and that’s why BlueWeave Consulting offers customization according to Company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Company Information

With five additional company detail analysis

Additional country analysis

Detailed segment analysisTop of Form

