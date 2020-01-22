Cannabis Packaging Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Cannabis Packaging Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cannabis Packaging Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cannabis Packaging. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Kush Bottles (United States),LifeLoc Technologies (United States),Maple Leaf Green World (Canada),Lexaria Bioscience (Canada),KAYA CANNABIS (Jamaica),J.L.Clark (United States),Sana Packaging Inc. (United States),Oceanworks Inc. (United States).

Cannabis packaging termed as marijuana packaging, which keeps freshness as well as aroma sealed inside, to protect it from outer contaminated components such as moisture, oxygen, and UV light. Earlier, cannabis was packaged and distributed in tiny, discreet plastic bags but nowadays most of the businesses have adopted cannabis packaging solution which offers various colours, graphics, and designs. Vials and Bottles have become a widely used form of medical cannabis packaging. This kind of protective packaging is not only obtainable to keep medical marijuana pristine, but it is also used by firms creating cannabis-infused coffee and tea to keep leaves and grounds fresh.

Market Growth

Growing cannabis sales

An innovation of new product varieties

Regulatory recommendations in cannabis packaging and labelling

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

The Global Cannabis Packaging is segmented by following Product Types:

Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging

Major applications/end-users industry are:

Food, Tea and Hemp Juice, Hemp Fiber, Hemp Sacks, Ropes, Canvas

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cannabis Packaging Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

