Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market 2019 Industry Size, Global Growth, Share, Statistics and Forecast to 2023

Cloud services brokerage (CSB) is an IT role and business model in which a company or other entity adds value to one or more (public or private) cloud services on behalf of one or more consumers of that service via three primary roles including aggregation, integration and customization brokerage. A CSB enabler provides technology to implement CSB, and a CSB provider offers combined technology, people and methodologies to implement and manage CSB-related projects.

This report studies the Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The CSB market has been segmented by platform into internal brokerage enablement and external brokerage enablement. These internal enablement platforms empower enterprises to provide a unified multi-cloud governance and management experience to their employees. Enterprises utilize internal brokerage enablement platforms for unifying security, policy enforcement, license management, and employee usage monitoring across cloud services.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Operations Management

Catalog Management

Workload Management

Reporting and Analytics

Security and Compliance.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB), with sales, revenue, and price of Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB), for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

