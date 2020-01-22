Commercial Avionics Systems Industry Overview 2019-Size, Types, Emerging Trends, Top Manufacturers, Global Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth Insights and Forecast to 2026

The Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Avionics are the electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites, and spacecraft. Avionic systems include communications, navigation, the display and management of multiple systems, and the hundreds of systems that are fitted to aircraft to perform individual functions.

Main driving factors for market growth are – Surge in number of aircraft deliveries, Increasing demand for real-time data, increasing demand for in-flight entertainment (IFE) services. However, high cost remains restrain for the market growth.Commercial Avionics Systems Market Outlook 2019-2026 | Size, Share, Business Trends, Global Industry Demand, Growth and Top Key Players Analysis – United Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, GE AVIATION, Garmin Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Scope of global commercial avionics systems market includes –

By Type (Flight management systems, Flight control systems, Health monitoring systems)

(Flight management systems, Flight control systems, Health monitoring systems) By Aircraft Type (Narrow-body aircraft, Wide-body aircraft, Regional Aircraft)

(Narrow-body aircraft, Wide-body aircraft, Regional Aircraft) By Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

The key players profiled in the market include: –

United Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

GE AVIATION

Garmin Ltd.

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell International Inc.

L-3 COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

The global commercial avionics systems market is primarily segmented by type, aircraft type and region.

Based on type, the market is split into:

Flight management systems

Flight control systems

Health monitoring systems

Others

Based on aircraft type, the market is divided into:

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Raw Material Providers

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

3. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market — Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market — Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market — Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.5. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market – Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market – PESTEL Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Environmental Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.6.5. Economic Factors

3.6.6. Legal Factors

4. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market — Industry Trends

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Current Technologies in Commercial Avionics Systems Market

4.3. Emerging Technology Trends in Commercial Avionics Systems Market

4.4. Patent Registrations and Innovations

4.5. Regulatory Trends in Commercial Avionics Systems Market

5. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market — Product Type Outlook

5.1. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market Share, by Product Type, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Flight management systems

5.2.1. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Flight management systems, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Flight control systems

5.3.1. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Flight control systems, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Health monitoring systems

5.4.1. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Health monitoring systems, 2015 – 2026

6. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market — Aircraft Type Outlook

6.1. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market Share, by Aircraft Type, 2019 & 2026

6.2. Narrow-body aircraft

6.2.1. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Narrow-body aircraft, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Wide-body aircraft

6.3.1. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Wide-body aircraft, 2015 – 2026

6.4. Regional Aircraft

6.4.1. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Regional Aircraft, 2015 – 2026

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Others, 2015 – 2026

7. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market — By Regional Outlook

7.1. Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market Share, by Region, 2019 & 2026

7.2. Asia Pacific

7.2.1. Asia Pacific Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

7.2.2. Asia Pacific Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Aircraft Type, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3. Asia Pacific Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Country, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.1. China Commercial Avionics Systems Market, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.1.1. China Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.1.2. China Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Aircraft Type, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.2. Japan Commercial Avionics Systems Market, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.2.1. Japan Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.2.2. Japan Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Aircraft Type, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.3. India Commercial Avionics Systems Market, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.3.1. India Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.3.2. India Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Aircraft Type, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Commercial Avionics Systems Market, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.4.1. Rest of Asia Pacific Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

7.2.3.4.2. Rest of Asia Pacific Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Aircraft Type, 2015 – 2026

7.3. North America

7.3.1. America Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

7.3.2. North America Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Aircraft Type, 2015 – 2026

7.3.3. North America Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Country, 2015 – 2026

7.3.3.1. U.S. Commercial Avionics Systems Market, 2015 – 2026

7.3.3.1.1. U.S. Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

7.3.3.1.2. U.S. Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Aircraft Type, 2015 – 2026

7.3.3.2. Canada Commercial Avionics Systems Market, 2015 – 2026

7.3.3.2.1. Canada Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Product Type, 2015 – 2026

7.3.3.2.2. Canada Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Aircraft Type, 2015 – 2026

7.4. Europe

………………………………..…..Continued

