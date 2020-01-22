Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market, Forecast to 2019–2025 Analysis by Leading Key Players: Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan) etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market is projected to reach the value of approximately USD billion by the end of the year 2025, by growing at 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

The market is growing owing to various factors. It is majorly driven by an increasing focus on the reduction of high power consumption, increasing requirement of bandwidth in the data centers; bolstering demand for data backup, disaster recovery, and business continuity solution; along with the rapid migration to the cloud-based services for security purposes. However, the cost of the higher initial investment in integrating the DCI hinders the growth of the DCI market.

DCI is a significant driving factor for the equipment designers of the optical system industry. DCI is set to be the helping factor for enormous ventures, as endeavors need to interface their server farms to make the information utilization secure, adaptable, financially savvy, and also, arrive at the client’s desires. The interconnection of data centers has made ICPs, CSPs, wavelength suppliers, hardware suppliers, and other specialist organizations battle among one another to verify the spot in the DCI environment.

Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) (DCI) Market: Competitive Insight

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), and Infinera Corporation (US), Ciena Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), among others are some of the major players in the global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) (DCI) Market.

The services segment from the type section is required to observe the most elevated development rate in the Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market during the forecast period

The market for the services segment is relied upon to develop at the most elevated CAGR somewhere in the range of 2019 and 2025. The DCI-related administrations, for example, professional services (consulting and integration, and training, support, and maintenance) and managed administrations, added to the general elite framework that empowers productive procedures, smart systems, and cross-zone enhancement, in this manner bringing about the high selection of these administrations in the DCI market.

The real-time disaster recovery and business continuity application from the application section is required to observe the biggest market size in the Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market during the forecast period

The real-time disaster recovery and business continuity application hold the biggest market size during the conjecture time frame. DCI empowers information transmission between the dynamic and reinforcement server farms by utilizing 3 interconnection modes: Layer 1 optical transmission interconnection, Layer 2 interconnection, and Layer 3 IP interconnection. In this manner, DCI is generally conveyed for the real-time disaster recovery and business continuity application.

The North American region holds a major share in the Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market during the forecast period

North America held the biggest share in the global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market in the year 2019 inferable from the nearness of significant DCI merchants, and the developing number of server farms in the locale. The market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is required to develop at the most elevated CAGR somewhere in the range of 2019 and 2025. The development of the global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market in the APAC region is driven by the developing appropriation of current innovations, for example, distributed computing and IoT, which creates a colossal measure of information. To deal with this information, countless server farms have been sent in this district, bringing about levels of popularity for DCIs.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Software, Service

Hardware

By Application

Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity

Workload & Data Mobility

Shared Data and Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters

By End-user

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Enterprise, Utility and power

Banking and finance

Others

Besides, the report provides an analysis of the Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Southern Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

