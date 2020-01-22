Global Ductile Continuous Cast Iron Tube Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Ductile Continuous Cast Iron Tube market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ductile Continuous Cast Iron Tube market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Spheroidal Graphite Cast Iron Tube also named as ductile iron pipe, it is a pipe made of ductile cast iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. This type of pipe is a direct development of earlier cast iron pipe, which it has superseded. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron. Typically, the pipe is manufactured using centrifugal casting in metal or resin lined moulds. Protective internal linings and external coatings are often applied to ductile iron pipes to inhibit corrosion: the standard internal lining is cement mortar and standard external coatings include bonded zinc, asphalt or water-based paint.
The Ductile Continuous Cast Iron Tube market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Ductile Continuous Cast Iron Tube, presents the global Ductile Continuous Cast Iron Tube market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Ductile Continuous Cast Iron Tube capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Ductile Continuous Cast Iron Tube by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Saint-Gobain
Kubota
US Pipe
Jindal SAW
Electro-steel Steels
Mcwane
American Cast Iron Pipe
Kurimoto
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
Shandong Ductile Pipes
Benxi Beitai
Angang Group
SUNS
Shanxi Guanghua
Jiangsu Yongyi
Market Segment by Product Type
DN 80mm-300mm
DN 350mm-1000mm
DN 1100mm-1200mm
DN 1400mm-2000mm
Others
Market Segment by Application
Water Supply/Treatment Pipe
Gas/Oil Supply
Mining
Trenchless Application
Others
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Ductile Continuous Cast Iron Tube status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Ductile Continuous Cast Iron Tube manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ductile Continuous Cast Iron Tube are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
