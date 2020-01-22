Global Survey Grade GNSS Receiver Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Survey Grade GNSS Receiver market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Survey Grade GNSS Receiver market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Survey grade receivers are designed for the achievement of consistent network accuracy in the static or real-time mode. Positions determined by these receivers will generally provide the best accuracy of the categories listed. The components of these receivers can usually be configured in a variety of ways. The receivers are typically dual frequency, code and carrier receivers. Many are GNSS receivers (GPS+GLONASS). They generally provide more options for setting the observational parameters than recreational or mapping receivers. Surveying receivers are typically capable of observing the civilian code and carrier phase of all frequencies and are appropriate for collecting positions on long base lines. Survey grade receivers are capable of producing network accuracies of better than 1m with real-time differential correction and better than 0.1m with post-processing.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Survey Grade GNSS Receiver, presents the global Survey Grade GNSS Receiver market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Survey Grade GNSS Receiver capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Survey Grade GNSS Receiver by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
UniStrong
Trimble Geospatial
NovAtel
Spectra Geospatial
Leica Geosystems
Tersus GNSS
Septentrio
Topcon
Geneq
Hemisphere GNSS
Javad Gnss
Navcom Technology
e-Compass Science＆Technology
South Surveying & Mapping Technology
PENTAX Surveying
Market Segment by Product Type
Handheld GNSS Receivers
Fixed GNSS Receivers
Market Segment by Application
Land Survey and Cadastral Survey
Building and Construction
Agriculture
Hydrographic
Others
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Survey Grade GNSS Receiver status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Survey Grade GNSS Receiver manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Survey Grade GNSS Receiver are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
