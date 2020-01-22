Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis And Opportunities Outlook 2019 To 2025

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market report provides in-depth analysis of Market Overview, Product Scope, Market Drivers, Trends, Opportunities , Market Driving Force and Market Risks. It also profile the topmost prime manufacturers ( DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Dachser, Panalpina, GEODIS, Toll Holdings, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Hitachi Transport System, XPO Logistics, GEFCO, Yusen Logistics, Agility, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) ) are analyzed emphatically by competitive landscape contrast, with respect to Price, Sales, Capacity, Import, Export, Consumption, Gross, Gross Margin, Revenue and Market Share. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions.Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market describe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion , Appendix and Data Source.

Key Target Audience of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market: Manufacturers of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL), Raw material suppliers, Market research and consulting firms, Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers, Organizations, forums and alliances related to Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market.

Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces.

This report researches the worldwide Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL cant take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment.

A 4PL is an independent, singularly accountable, non-asset based integrator of clients supply and demand chains. The 4PLs role is to implement and manage a value creating business solution through control of time and place utilities and influence on form and possession utilities within the client organization. Performance and success of the 4PLs intervention is measured as a function of value creation within the client organization.

The logistics market is large, fragmented and populated by a wide range of differing companies. There are multinational companies offering a comprehensive range of logistics services leading the industry, down to smaller national freight forwarders, offering simple logistics services. The market has been driven by consolidation over the last 20 years, with customers seeking fewer, larger providers that are able to manage complex supply chains on a global basis.

Market growth has been driven by both increased economic activity and the continued trend in outsourcing of logistics activities to third-parties, both new outsourcers and companies outsourcing more activities to third-parties. The largest region in terms of outsourced logistics market size is Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, with the Asia Pacific region having experienced faster growth in logistics market value than other regions. Outsourcing penetration is highest in Europe, but levels are increasing quickly in Asia Pacific. Key Trends The trend of outsourcing business processes and supply chain activities continues to be a driver of logistics company revenues and hence market growth. The growth of e-commerce is also creating an environment where supply chains are adapting to new models. Ecommerce is driving further logistics outsourcing to third-party supply chain specialists.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

The top three groups are all based in Europe: DHL is the largest provider globally, followed by Kuehne & Nagel and DB Schenker Logistics. All three have grown slower than the market in recent years as they have consolidated the major acquisitions made in the past. Most, but not all, of the leading logistics providers operate on a global scale, covering more than one continent. Some have a signific presence in all regions (ie Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East / Africa). There has been significant mergers and acquisitions activity in the global logistics industry.

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size will increase to 910 Million US$ by 2025, from 790 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) in global market.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market for each application, including-

⟴ Consumer Goods

⟴ Healthcare

⟴ Industrial

⟴ Elements

⟴ Food

⟴ Groceries

⟴ Automotive

⟴ Technological

⟴ Retailing

⟴ Other

⟴ Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⟴ Transportation

⟴ Warehousing

⟴ Value-added Services

⟴ Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

⟴ Other

⟴ Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

Important Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Data:

Strategic Recommendations, Forecast Growth Areas of the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market.

Challenges for the New Entrants, Trends, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Drivers.

Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Share of Main Manufacturers.

This Report Discusses the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Summary; Market Scope Gives A Brief Outline of the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market.

Key Performing Regions (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) Along With Their Major Countries Are Detailed In This Report.

Company Profiles, Product Analysis, Marketing Strategies, Emerging Market Segments and Comprehensive Analysis of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market.

Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth of Key Players in Promising Regions.

