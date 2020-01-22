Niobium Metal Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Growth, Application, Segments, Demand, Regional Overview, Key Companies and Forecast to 2026

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking” Get Flat 40% Discount At-https://www.orianresearch.com/discount/1154291 Global Niobium Metal Market, 2019 Industry Application (Steel, Super Alloys, Superconducting Magnets, Capacitors, Glass), End User (Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,) & Region- Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

Growing demand lightweight materials in construction activities is anticipated to drive the demand of niobium metal during the forecast period. On the contrary, presence of other substitute products can restrain the market.

The global Niobium Metal market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of application, the market is split into

• Steel

• Super Alloys

• Superconducting Magnets

• Capacitors

• Glass

• Other

On the basis of end user, the market is split into

• Construction

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Oil & Gas

• Other

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

• North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

• Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

• Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

• South America- Brazil, Argentina

• Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key players profiled in the report include:

• Admat Inc.

• Alkane Resources Ltd.

• CBMM

• China Molybdenum Co. Ltd

• Changsha South Tantalum Niobium Co. Ltd

• Dneprovsky Special Tubes Plant LLC

• Grandview Materials

• NIOBEC

• NioCorp Developments Ltd

• Shaanxi Getwick Nonferrous Metals Co. Ltd

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:-

• Global, regional, country, product type, application, end user and market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions product type, application, end user and options with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:-

• Niobium Metals Equipment & Technology Providers

• Traders, Importers, and Exporters

• Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Table of Contents-

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Niobium Metal Market Overview

5. Global Niobium Metal Market, by Product Type

6. Global Niobium Metal Market, by Application

7. Global Niobium Metal Market by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights

Research Methodology:-

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

