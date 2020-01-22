PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Top Scenario, Latest Development and SWOT Analysis Till 2025

The global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

North America held the largest share of PCaaS market in 2018.The service providers, ranging from small businesses to multinational companies, in this region, have extensive expertise in managing the infrastructure and maintaining operations. The high demand for PCs in various industries is a dominant driving force substantiating the market growth in the region. Digital transformation in the region is driving investment in PCs, security, and hosted services, and this trend is further likely to create opportunities for PCaaS vendors. Hence, North America holds the largest share of the overall PC as a service market.

ThePC as a Service market(PCaaS) is projected to reach USD 141.6 billion by 2024 from USD 15.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 54.9%. The growth of the PCaaS market is driven by factors such as the inclination of businesses toward the OPEX model rather than the CAPEX model, and the superior benefits offered by PCaaS business model. Also, additional advantages of the PCaaS model, such as flexibility and scalability, are expected to drive the PCaaS market.

This report focuses on the global PC as a Service (PCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PC as a Service (PCaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Lenovo (Hong Kong)

Hewlett-Packard (US)

Dell Technologies (US)

CompuCom Systems (US)

Microsoft (US)

Service IT Direct (Bizbang) (US)

StarHub (Singapore)

Telia (Sweden)

Arrow Electronics (US)

SHI International (US)

Softcat (England)

Computer System Australia (CSA) (Australia)

PC Connection (US)

Hemmersbach (Germany)

ATEA Group (Norway)

SYNNEX Corporation (US)

Zones (US)

CHG-MERIDIAN (Germany)

Innova Technology Services (UK)

Utopic Software (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

XMA LTD (England)

Capgemini (France)

RAM-Tech PC Solutions (US)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Computacentre (UK)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME)

Large Enterprises

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Research objectives:

To study and estimate the market size of PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market, in terms of value.

To find growth and challenges for the global market.

To study worthwhile expansions such as expansions, new services launches in Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global market.

To classify and assess the side view of important companies of Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market.

Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Report gives answers to Following Vital Questions:

What are the risks associated with the sourcing of raw material, or holding the line on costs of services? Who are the emerging competitors in the Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market? Expected percentage of the Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market Growth over the upcoming period? Why does Global PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market have high growth potential? How does this report match with Investment Policy Statement?

