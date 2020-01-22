Two Wheeler Anti-Braking System (ABS) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Analysis, Opportunities, Application, Growth Prospects, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

An anti-lock braking system (ABS) is a safety anti-skid braking system used on aircraft and on land vehicles, such as cars, motorcycles, trucks and buses. ABS operates by preventing the wheels from locking up during braking, thereby maintaining tractive contact with the road surface.

This report focuses on the Two-Wheeler Anti-Braking System (ABS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The introduction of legislations for the installation of ABS systems is estimated to be one of the primary drivers for market growth. The Automotive Research Association of India under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises made it compulsory for all the two-wheelers above 125cc to be equipped with ABS as a standard feature in 2016. Also, the Ministry of Road Transport made an announcement for all the new models of motorcycles with an engine capacity above 125cc to have ABS systems from April 2017 and existing models need to be equipped with ABS by 2019.

Global Two-Wheeler Anti-Braking System (ABS) Market report spread across 135 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Two-Wheeler Anti-Braking System (ABS) Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Two-Wheeler Anti-Braking System (ABS) industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of Two-Wheeler Anti-Braking System (ABS) Industry Key Manufacturers:

Bosch

BWI

Honda Motor

Hitachi Automotive System.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Front Wheel Anti-Braking System

Rear Wheel Anti-Braking System.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entry-Level

Mid-Size

Full-Size.

