AIOps Platform Market: 2019 Global Industry Size, Overview, Potential Growth, Top Companies, Regional Demand and Outlook by 2023

AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations by using analytics and machine learning to analyze big data collected from various IT operations tools and devices, in order to automatically spot and react to issues in real-time.

This report studies the AIOps Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the AIOps Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global AIOps platform market, owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily. The continued spread of digital transformation across industries and growing convergence of different technologies, such as AI, ML, big data, and analytics, have created an impact in the region and led to an increase in IT budget.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading AIOps Platform Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Analysis of AIOps Platform Industry Key Manufacturers:

IBM

Splunk

CA Technologies

Vmware

Micro Focus

HCL Technologies

App Dynamics

BMC Software

Moog soft

….

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others.

