Aston Martin fails to tell whether Rapid E car is still functioning or not

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

As per the Autocar report from the late last week, Aston Martin might have killed the Rapid E, the first electric vehicle of the firm before shipping it. However, Aston Martin could not tell if it is dead or alive. The firm failed to comment on the examination of the product.

The automaker failed to point out anything relating to Rapid E during a phone call with a financial market analyst the previous week. Autocar reported that according to the lone source close to the British car manufacturer, Aston Martin is planning to use the Rapid E as an examination operation for electric vehicles in the coming days.

Rapid E made its legal inauguration on 19 April, last year at the Auto Shanghai motor conference after a circuitous of four years of progress. In a declaration of 2015, Aston Martin had once anticipated developing the vehicle as part of a combined endeavor with Chinese technologies parent company, LeEco, but when LeEco disappeared in 2017, Aston Martin

