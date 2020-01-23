Christina Koch, who is part of NASA astronaut group, celebrates her 300th day in space

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

NASA cosmonaut, Christina Koch, recorded an all-time smash of gender barrier where she surpassed her 30th successive day in the space. This record the longest period ever attained by female genders that traveled to space. As per the sources of information, she still got some additional weeks for an orbital operation.

The success is a representation of some of the few previous distinguished operations for the 40-year old space explorer, who is still in her first space trip. In October, Koch and fellow American Jessica Meir accomplished the first all-woman space journey. The pair may wind up at least three expeditions all together before the operation ends. They finished the second space trip together on 15 January and a new schedule for 20 January.

Koch, who lifted off to the International Space Station (ISS) on March 14 of last year, anticipates spending a sum of 328 days in the space before coming back to Earth on 6 February. During her lengthy stay at the revolving

