Collaborative Robots Market Analysis, Demand, Segment, Type, Top Trends, Present, History And Forecast 2019-2025

Global collaborative robots market is expected to reach $36.84 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing an astonishing 2019-2026 CAGR of 44.56%. The hardware market accounts for about one third of the total system market and will grow at 42.21% annually over the forecast years.

ABB Ltd.

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawada Robotics

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Precise Automation, Inc

Productive Robotics, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Techman Robot

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware (further split into Drive, Sensor, Controller, End Effector, Actuator, and Others)

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• >10 Kg

• 5-10 Kg

• <5 Kg

The Collaborative Robots market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Collaborative Robots Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Collaborative Robots Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Collaborative Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers

Collaborative Robots Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Collaborative Robots Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Collaborative Robots Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Collaborative Robots Market Forecast

