Digital Marketing Market Is Thriving Worldwide|AdGlobal360, DDB Mudra, Dentsu Webchutney

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 37 pages, titled as ‘Digital Marketing Market in India (2018-2023) with data on Key Growth Factors and Key Players’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors such as AdGlobal360 India Private Limited, DDB Mudra Private Limited, Dentsu Webchutney Private Limited etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2018-2023.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2284026-digital-marketing-market-in-india-1

Indian digital marketing market

India is considered to be emerging as a digital outsourcing hub for diverse services including online advertising, social media and website design. Online advertisement and mobile advertisement form the two major chunks of digital marketing. Rising demand for digital marketing is spurred by the increased use of the 4G connections and smartphones along with a fast growing e-commerce business. There is a dearth of skilled professionals in this space, and sometimes it becomes very difficult for the companies to afford the technologies to enter into the digital space. Areas that help in accelerating the growth of the market include e-commerce, social marketing, content creation and management, search marketing, email marketing, analytics, and video production.

Government initiatives such as the digital India initiative has led to the increase in digital consumption in India, which has benefitted the various digital advertising agencies. Growth in internet penetration with an increase in the usage of smartphones, has led to the expansion of e-businesses, resulting in the rise of online shoppers. With the growing numbers of mobile applications and mobile platforms rich in new features, mobile ads are the newest and one of the most promising digital marketing formats today. These advertisements allow maximum consumer exposure due to the mounting number of mobile devices that people carry everywhere. Mobile social media apps or sites, third-party app stores, gaming apps, mobile-friendly educational sites and other apps are the most used platforms for mobile ads in India



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2284026-digital-marketing-market-in-india-1

Key growth factors

o Most of the Indian households own only one television at home, which has increased the use of smartphones and tablets, resulting in the emergence of over the top media players and has placed contents like live sports events, reality programs, movies, television series, etc. With the help of digital marketing, the e-players are able to convert social networking to market places. Rapid internet penetration and technological advancements have helped in the rapid evolution of the online education sector in India.

o In India, emergence of the e-commerce ecosystem has led to a successful proliferation of digital marketing revenue, which includes online travel and ticketing, online retail, online marketplace, online deals and classified online portals.

Threats and key players

o Low data speed and unstable connection together with low broadband penetration are still predominant in India. Lack of awareness about new technology, cost of technology and low computer literacy causes hindrance to the growth of the digital market in the rural areas.

o AdGlobal360 India Private Limited, DDB Mudra Private Limited, Dentsu Webchutney Private Limited, Grey Worldwide (India) Private Limited, Gozoop Online Private Limited and Interactive Avenues Marketing Solutions Private Limited are some of the major players operating in the digital marketing market in India.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the digital marketing industry in India

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the digital marketing market in India (2016 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the digital marketing market in India

4. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

5. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

6. Key recent developments associated with the digital marketing market in India

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the digital marketing market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the digital marketing market in India

4. Understand major competitors’ business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2284026-digital-marketing-market-in-india-1

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Digital marketing market definition and structure

3.2. Digital marketing tools – overview

Chapter 4: India digital marketing market

4.1. Digital marketing market overview

4.2. Digital marketing market size and growth forecast – value-wise

4.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

….Continued

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2284026

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets