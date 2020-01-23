Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Scope of Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market
Ammonium thiosulfate fertilizer (ATF) is the most widely used fluid fertilizer that contains sulfur; it is composed of sulfur dioxide, elemental sulfur, and aqueous ammonia.
The global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
It is widely used in the fluid fertilizer industry to make a wide range of N-P-K-S fertilizers. However, it is not compatible with acidic solutions, and not with anhydrous ammonia. And it decomposes in the soil to form equal amount of sulfate, suitable to the S uptake patterns for most crops.
As for the region consumption, North America remained the largest market for ammonium thiosulfate in the world, with 56.33% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include Europe and South America, which account for 27.87% and 9.42% respectively. The trading of ammonium thiosulfate is not frequent, though ammonium thiosulfate can be detected to be transformed from North America to South America. High price and transportation fee, and lacking awareness of sulfur fertilizer might be the main reason for the situation. As the development of ammonium thiosulfate in global regions, the market would be expanded greatly.
Fertilizer is the largest application of ammonium thiosulfate. Ammonium Thiosulfate is an excellent source of ammoniacal nitrogen that is quickly absorbed by the plant, which contains 12% nitrogen and 26% sulfur. Corn and grain are the most popular crops that use Ammonium thiosulfate fertilizer.
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Liquid Type
Solid Type
By Applications/End users:
Cash Crops
Grain
Corn
Other
Regional Outlook
The section of the report highlights the regions that are covered under the global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market are North America, Europe, China and Japan. The regional segment provides the market outlook and the forecast within the context of the global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market. The potential new entrants are targeting only the high growth areas, which are included in the report.
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market are:
Tessenderlo Group
CVR Partners
Koch Fertilizer
TIB Chemicals AG
Kugler
Esseco UK
Juan Messina S.A.
Mears Fertilizer
Agrium
R.W. Griffin
Poole Chem
Plant Food
Competitive Landscape
The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.
