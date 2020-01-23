Global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Scope of Global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market

Fingerprint biometrics machine is a security identification and authentication device through fingerprint recognition. In this report, fingerprint biometrics machines include single finger and multi-finger, in applications such as government, banking and finance, travel and migration, criminal and others.

The global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

As for the global fingerprint biometrics machine industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 16.30% revenue market share in 2015. The France giant Safran, which has 7.32% market share in 2015, is the leader in the fingerprint biometrics machine industry. The manufacturers following Safran are 3M Cogent and Crossmatch, which respectively has 4.91% and 4.07% market share globally. The ZKTeco is the leader of China fingerprint biometrics machine industry. It sells a total of 3.58 million dollar fingerprint biometrics machine products in the year of 2015.

The downstream industries of fingerprint biometrics machine products are government, banking and finance, travel, migration and criminal. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of fingerprint biometrics machine will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the fingerprint biometrics machine. In the foreseeable future, the fingerprint biometrics machine products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of fingerprint biometrics machine products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the fingerprint biometrics machine field hastily.

Single Finger

Multi Finger

Government

Banking and Finance

Travel and Migration

Criminal

Others

The section of the report highlights the regions that are covered under the global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market are North America, Europe, China and Japan. The regional segment provides the market outlook and the forecast within the context of the global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market. The potential new entrants are targeting only the high growth areas, which are included in the report.

Safran

Suprema

HID Global

NEC

Dermalog Identification Systems

M2SYS Technology

Northrop Grumman

Green Bit

Bio-key

ZKTeco

Integrated Biometrics

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Fingerprint Biometrics Machine market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

