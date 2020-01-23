Global Vanilla Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Vanilla market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Vanilla market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vanilla is the fruit of a thick green orchid vine (v. planifolia) that grows wild on the edge of the Mexican tropical forests. The vines, when grown wild, will grow up to the top of tall trees in the jungle. Commercially, the vines are pruned for a few reasons. One is that the vines will not flower until they stop growing. And two, the vines need to be at a height where workers can reach them. Once the vines stop growing they produce clusters of buds that eventually develop into orchids, up to 1000 flowers for one vine. Not all the flowers are hand pollinated though. They are thinned out so as to guarantee good quality beans, albeit fewer in quantity. After hand pollination, the flowers develop into long thin green pods or beans that can grow up to 12 inches (30 cm) long. Average length is about 8 inches long. These tasteless and odorless green pods are hand-picked when they are still not ripe and then the fermentation process begins. The beans are first plunged into hot water and then the ‘drying’ and ‘sweating’ process starts. The beans are dried in the sun during the day and then wrapped in the blankets at night so they can sweat. This process can last anywhere from 2 to 6 months until the beans become a very dark brown color and develop a white crystalline substance (or frost) on the outside of the bean, called vanillin. The vanillin is what gives the beans their wonderful flavor and aroma and these beans are prized. At this point the beans are aged to bring out their full flavor, and this can take up to two years. Once dried and cured the vanilla pods need to be kept airtight to retain their wonderful flavor.

In 2015, global Vanilla production reaches 282.6 tons, reduced by 2.92% compared with the production in 2011. However, the demand for vanilla is larger than production. And the reason why the production is smaller is that the raw materials suppliers Madagascar and Indonesia have a Yield reduction.

In 2015 Madagascar experienced poor flowering and a very small vanilla bean crop. So the price of Vanilla bean which is raw materials of vanilla products will increase, thus the price of vanilla products will increase in some way.

The market competition is intensive because currently there is huge number of enterprises that engaged in Vanilla Bean business. The technology of Vanilla is not that advanced; so the involved of enterprises have paid more attention on the technology of Vanilla to gain more market share. In the last ten years significant efforts have been made for commercial exploitation of Vanilla through the use of synthetic technique.

Despite the presence of competition Vanilla in the market, the demand for Vanilla is quite tremendous and is growing, investors are still optimistic about this area; in the future, there will still have more new investors to enter the field.

Although sales of Vanilla brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who have money only, but lack technical advantage and downstream support should not enter into the Vanilla field

In 2017, the global Vanilla market size was 65 million US$ and is forecast to 100 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vanilla market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Bean

Extract

Powder

Paste

By Applications/End users:

Food Industry

Retail

Cosmetic

Pharma

Regional Outlook

The section of the report highlights the regions that are covered under the global Vanilla market are North America, Europe, China and Japan. The regional segment provides the market outlook and the forecast within the context of the global Vanilla market. The potential new entrants are targeting only the high growth areas, which are included in the report.

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Vanilla market are:

ADM

International Flavors & Fragrances

Heilala Vanilla

Nielsen-Massey

Lochhead Manufacturing Co

Frontier

Singing Dog

Spice Jungle

Vanilla Queen

Penzeys

Sonoma Syrup Company

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Vanilla market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

