Global X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometers Market Research Report 2019

X-ray fluorescence spectrometer is an x-ray instrument used for routine, relatively non-destructive chemical analyses of rocks, minerals, sediments and fluids. It works on wavelength-dispersive spectroscopic principles that are similar to an electron microprobe (EPMA). However, an XRF cannot generally make analyses at the small spot sizes typical of EPMA work (2-5 microns), so it is typically used for bulk analyses of larger fractions of geological materials. The relative ease and low cost of sample preparation, and the stability and ease of use of x-ray spectrometers make this one of the most widely used methods for analysis of major and trace elements in rocks, minerals, and sediment.

X-ray fluorescence spectrometers industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Europe X-ray fluorescence spectrometers industry. The main market players are Bruker, Thermofisher, Panalytical, SPECTRO and Oxford-Instruments. The Europe production of X-ray fluorescence spectrometers will increase to 4445 Units in 2016 from 3649 Units in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.03%. Europe X-ray fluorescence spectrometers capacity utilization rate remained at around 86.82% in 2015.

In consumption market, the Europe consumption value of X-ray fluorescence spectrometers increases with the 1.93% average growth rate. Germany, Netherlands and United Kingdom are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 44.65% of the Europe consumption volume in total.

X-ray fluorescence spectrometers have three types, which include energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, polarized energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectrometer and wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectrometer. And each type has application industries relatively. With application fields expanding of X-ray fluorescence spectrometers, the downstream application industries will need more X-ray fluorescence spectrometers. So, X-ray fluorescence spectrometers have a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance X-ray fluorescence spectrometers through improving technology.

The major components for X-ray fluorescence spectrometers are X-ray tube, detector, semi-conductor, X-ray and gamma-ray digital signal processing electronics and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of X-ray fluorescence spectrometers. The production cost of X-ray fluorescence spectrometers is also an important factor which could impact the price of X-ray fluorescence spectrometers. The X-ray fluorescence spectrometers manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, it will be decreasing trend in gross margin.

Handheld Type

Portable Type

Bench-top Type

Mining Industry

Cement

Food & Pharmaceutical

Environmental

Petroleum & Chemicals

Others

SPECTRO (AMETEK)

Thermo Fisher

Shimadzu

Rigaku

Oxford-Instruments

HORIBA

Hitachi High-tech

Olympus Innov-X

Bruker

BSI

Malvern Panalytical

Skyray

Focused Photonics

