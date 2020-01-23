Gluten-Free Food Market May Set New Growth|Kraft Heinz, Conagra Brands, General Mills

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 70 pages, titled as ‘Global Gluten-Free Food Market (2018-2023) Share, Revenue, Scope, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Product Type (Bakery, Diary, Meat and substitutes, Condiments and spices, Ready-to-eat, Desserts, Others) Distribution Channel (Conventional stores, Specialty Stores, Drug Stores) and Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, Europe and Latin America)’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions and important players/vendors such as Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2018-2023.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2287023-global-gluten-free-food-market-1

Summary

Gluten is a family of proteins usually found in cereal grains like wheat, barley, rye, and spelt, and gives an elastic texture to dough. Gluten also acts as natural glue that holds food together.

Gluten consumption has become a matter of concern for the food and health industry due owing to the increased prevalence of celiac disease and gluten-related allergies. Celiac disease causes the body to reject gluten and fight back in the form of severe digestive issues and anemia, among other health hazards. It affects 1%-2% of the global population and is predicted to grow exponentially in the next 15 years.

Also, consciousness among the masses regarding the benefits of healthier living will positively impact the growth of the market. The global gluten-free food market was valued at USD 3.88 Bn in 2016, and is projected to expand from USD 4.48 Bn in 2018, to USD 6.47 Bn in 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60%.

Companies covered:

Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Dr. Schar AG/SPA, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Doves Farm



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2287023-global-gluten-free-food-market-1

Product type insights:

There are seven types of gluten-free food: bakery food, dairy food, meat and its substitutes, pasta, condiments, spices and spreads, desserts and ice cream, and ready-to-eat meals. The gluten-free bakery food segment held the largest share of the market (29%) in 2018, owing to the high global demand for gluten-free bread, buns, and rolls. This segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% over 2018–2023.

Regional insights:

Europe is estimated to be on track to record the highest CAGR (10.3%) during the forecasted period, sustained by changing consumer perceptions about the effects of gluten-free diets, such as weight loss and good health. North America held the largest market share (53%) in 2018, underpinned by the rising number of patients diagnosed with celiac disease.

Distribution channel segment insights:

The common distribution channels for the market are conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores. Conventional retailers include grocery stores, club stores, and mass merchandisers. Among the different distribution channels, conventional stores held the highest market share (83%), given their ease of accessibility.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2287023-global-gluten-free-food-market-1

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered

1.3. Executive summary – global

1.4. Executive summary – North America

1.5. Executive summary – Europe

1.6. Executive summary – Asia-Pacific

1.7. Executive summary – South America

1.8. Executive summary – The Middle East and Africa

Chapter 2: Global gluten-free food market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn), and market attractiveness analysis

2.2. Global – market drivers

2.3. Global – market trends

2.4. Global – challenges

2.5. Porter’s five forces analysis

2.6. Market segmentation based on product type (bakery food, dairy food, meat and meat substitutes, desserts and ice cream, condiments, spices and spreads, pasta, and ready-to-eat meals) – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), and key market observations

2.7. Market segmentation based on distribution channel (conventional s

….Continued

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2287023

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets