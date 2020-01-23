Medical Cyclotron Market Overview 2019-Size, Share, Types, Global Industry Growth Insights, Top Manufacturers, Demand Outlook and 2026 Forecast Research

It is basically a machine which is used widely in the medical imaging and research field. A cyclotron machine accelerates the hybrid atom to a very high speed. The main benefit of using the cyclotron instead of purchasing the isotopes for the medical applications is increased efficiency in the treatment.

The Global Medical Cyclotron Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

The increased number of cases of the chronic disease cancer is the key factor that is driving the medical cyclotron market. For the advanced treatment procedures, increased investments are being made thus fuelling the growth of the market.

The increase in the awareness regarding the use of cyclotrons in the diagnosis application of the deep-lying tumors is positively affecting the growth of the market. However, strict regulations that are implemented by the government, high cost coupled with the procedures and the lack of practice are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The Global Medical Cyclotron Industry is primarily segmented based on different type, product and regions. On the basis of type, the market is divided into ring cyclotron, AVF cyclotron. Depending on product, it is categorized into cyclotron 10-12 mev, cyclotron 16-18 mev, cyclotron 19-24 mev, and cyclotron 24 mev. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Ring Cyclotron

AVF Cyclotron

On the basis of product, the market is split into:

Cyclotron 10-12 MeV

Cyclotron 16-18 MeV

Cyclotron 19-24 MeV

Cyclotron 24 MeV

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The key players profiled in the market include: –

ALCEN

Ebco Industries Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Ion Beam Applications SA

Ionetix Corp.

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

TeamBest

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

