Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Global Demand, Growth Prospects, Key Insights, Top Companies and Forecast till 2023

Online lending platforms mainly provide credit to marginalized borrowers like SMBs that are unable to obtain enough capital from the other financial institutions such as banks. Online lenders use credit data to generate cash flows and analytics at the portfolio level which helps them manage individual portfolios and avoid firm-wide risks. This enables them to provide credit to SMBs at a much quicker rate than traditional banks, in turn, boosting market growth.

This report analyzes the Online Financing Platform for SMBs market by product type and applications/end industries.

Most of the SMBs are associated with higher risk as they lack high-quality collateral and long credit histories which induces banks to disapprove their loan requests to meet their short-term credit requirements. As a result, traditional banks have started focusing on catering to the specific needs of potential clients that will help reduce the huge funding gap between large corporates and SMBs.

Analysis of Online Financing Platform for SMBs Industry Key Manufacturers:

Circle Back Lending

Kabbage

Lending Club

Ondeck

Peerform

Prosper

Borrowers First

…

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Advanced Authentication

Identity Proofing Services

Others.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Commercial.

