Seafreight Forwarding Market 2019 Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Growth Insights, Leading Companies, End Users and Forecast to 2023

Seafreight forwarders, also known as non-vessel operating common carriers, are intermediary agents that arrange shipments for industries from manufacturers to the final point of distribution. They have long-term contracts with shipping line carriers for the movement of cargo. This enables them to offer secure movement of cargo at low rates. They act as supply chain experts, and their services include commercial invoicing, declaration of shipper’s export, packaging, documentation, warehousing, and distribution at a destination.

This report studies the Seafreight Forwarding market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Seafreight Forwarding market by product type and applications/end industries.

One of the major services provided by forwarding companies is the assistance in cargo packaging, consisting of a description of how a specific cargo should be packaged for safe and secure transportation. The type of product, the time required to reach the destination, and weather conditions prevailing in that specific sea route determine the selection of the type of packaging.

Global Seafreight Forwarding Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 118 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Seafreight Forwarding Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Analysis of Seafreight Forwarding Industry Key Manufacturers:

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

Sinotrans

H. Robinson Worldwide

CEVA Logistics

CJ Korea Express

Dachser

….

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Packaging

Documentation

Transportation and Warehousing

VAS (Value-Added Services)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Domestic

International.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Seafreight Forwarding Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Seafreight Forwarding, with sales, revenue, and price of Seafreight Forwarding, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Seafreight Forwarding, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Seafreight Forwarding market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Seafreight Forwarding sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

