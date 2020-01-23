Welding Robotics Market Global Opportunities 2019, CAGR Status, Company Profiles, Regional Demand and Future Insights by 2025

Global welding robotics market is expected to reach $29.27 billion by 2025 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 10.57%. The software market will grow at 12.19% annually over the forecast years,

Welding Robotics Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Welding Robotics Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Leading Players In The Welding Robotics Market

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Reis Robotics

Siasun

STEP Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Rectilinear Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Others

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• <50 Kg Payload

• 50–150 Kg Payload

• >150 Kg Payload

The Welding Robotics market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Welding Robotics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

