Connected Vehicle Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Connected Vehicle Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Connected Vehicle market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Connected Vehicle Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Connected Vehicle Market : BMW, BROADCOM, Chrysler, Benz, DAIMLER, HYUNDAI MOTOR, HONDA, Luxoft, Qualcomm, Toyota, Garmin, Volkswagen, Volvo.

The global Connected Vehicle market is expected to reach approximately US$ 125 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2025.

Scope Of Report

The connected vehicle ecosystem is evolving in which global connected car manufacturers and automotive OEMs are developing various connected solutions. On the basis of connectivity, demand for embedded solutions, tethered solutions, and integrated solutions for connected passenger cars has increased over the years. Similarly, the use of telematics and fleet management solutions for connected commercial vehicles has risen.

Technology agreements and plat forming are the key initiates adopted by the OEMs to gain market share. Many new application areas are emerging, namely usage-based insurance, vehicle diagnostics, and vehicle security, OTA update (over-the-air update) which are increasing efficiency for consumers and helping manufacturers achieve productivity gains. OEMs are bundling connected services like advanced infotainment systems and navigation features for low end models to potentially enhance the market growth and remain competitive.

Key Market Trends

The global connected passenger car market is expected to reach USD 75.67 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 11% (2018-2023), and the global connected truck market is expected to reach USD 46.84 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 13% (2018-2023).

Autonomous vehicles are no more a thing of the future with various sensors (LIDAR, RADAR) and processors located in the vehicle, which provide real time information and facilitate an autonomous driving experience. Ride sharing companies are investing heavily and also facilitate strategic collaborations to upgrade their traditional vehicles to all-electric vehicles.

The Connected Vehicle market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Connected Vehicle Market on the basis of Types are :

Embedded System

Tethered System

Integrated System

On The basis Of Application, the Global Connected Vehicle Market is Segmented into :

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Other

Regions Are covered By Connected Vehicle Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

