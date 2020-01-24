Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market : Qualcomm Halo, BMW, Plugless, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Tesla, Chevrolet, Delphi Automotive, WiTricity, Bosch.

The global Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market to grow with a CAGR of 117.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Scope Of Report

Wireless charging for cars looks something like this: The driver pulls into a garage or parking space and positions the front of the car over a power mat (Gruzen calls it a pizza box) on the ground. Some charging pads will be built into the surface and won’t protrude upward at all. If the car is positioned right, charging begins automatically. The technology is based on inductive charging, which involves electricity being transferred via an air gap between two magnetic coils. It’s similar to how wireless phone chargers work, but here the scale is significantly larger.

From luxury electric sedans to everyday commuter cars, the discussion about wireless charging is popping up everywhere. Industry and customers agree that the hassle of cords is one of the barriers slowing EV adoption.

Wireless charging helps electric vehicles surpass the convenience of gas cars. Even the most far-out ideas around wireless charging may become reality sooner than most expect.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the wireless EV charging market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing wireless EV charging market globally. Technological advancements have led major OEMs to incorporate advanced and convenience features such as wireless charging systems in their EVs. Due to the availability of cheap labor and favorable government policies, the mass production of electric vehicles is also possible, resulting in a lower price of such systems in the near future. The implementation of new technologies, the establishment of additional manufacturing plants, and the creation of value-added supply chains between manufacturers and material providers have made the Asia Pacific region a market with immense growth potential.

The Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market on the basis of Types are :

Electromagnetic Induction

Magnetic Resonance

On The basis Of Application, the Global Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market is Segmented into :

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Other

Regions Are covered By Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

