Neurotech signs exclusive agreement with Holy Stone Healthcare expanding distribution of Mente and support for children with autism in Taiwan

18 December 2019 – Malta and Perth, Australia – Neurotech International Limited (ASX: NTI) is pleased to announce that after two years of partnership on local tests and submissions to the Taiwan Food & Drug Administration (TFDA), Neurotech have signed Holy Stone Healthcare as the exclusive distributor in Taiwan.

Holy Stone Healthcare was established in Taipei in January 2001 and is committed to developing

lifesaving therapeutics and targeted delivery technologies to improve the quality of life of patients

worldwide.

The three-year agreement with Holy Stone Healthcare confirms exclusive distribution for the territory of Taiwan. The agreement is subject to successful approval from the TFDA which is anticipated to be in the first quarter of 2020. The agreement is otherwise subject to standard commercial terms for contracts of this nature.

Clinically proven Mente helps ASD children to learn to engage positively with their environment and

self-regulate attention and mood. Details on Mente can be found at www.mentetech.com.

Neurotech CEO, Peter Griffiths, said: “Our partnership with Holy Stone Healthcare demonstrates our

commitment to provide the best service to our customers. I am very pleased with the collaboration

between the teams and we look forward to building a significant business with Holy Stone Healthcare in Taiwan.”

Albert Wu, CEO of Holy Stone Healthcare, said: “We are excited to be moving forward with this new

endeavour, as this will now give our customers access to Mente’s award-winning and clinically proven product across Taiwan.”

Authority

This announcement has been authorised for release in accordance with the delegated authority of the Board of Neurotech International Limited.

About Neurotech

Neurotech International Limited is a medical device and solutions company incorporated in Australia

and operating through its wholly-owned, Malta-based subsidiary AAT Research Limited. Neurotech’s

primary mission is to improve the lives of people with neurological conditions, with a vision of

becoming the global leader in home-use and clinical neurotechnology solutions that are both

accessible and affordable. Through flagship device Mente and its associated platform, Neurotech is

focused on the development and commercialisation of technological solutions for the screening and

treatment of symptoms associated with conditions such as autism.

Mente is the world’s first home therapy that is clinically proven to increase engagement and improve relaxation in autistic children with elevated Delta band brain activity.

For more information about Neurotech and Mente please visit:

http://www.neurotechinternational.com/

https://www.mentetech.com/

Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/MenteReBalance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ MenteReBalance

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/in/ mente-rebalance

Instagram: https://www. instagram.com/menterebalance/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets