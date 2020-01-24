/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

The Provinces of West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) and North Sumatra started to operate four renewable energy power factories with a modest production capacity of 11.8 megawatts (MW) altogether.

East Nusa Tenggara inaugurated the 5MW Sambella solar power factory in Lombok in December of the last year. North Sumatra started working on the 5MW Baikal Semarak miniature hydropower factory, the 1MW Kwala Sawit biogas factory, and the 0.8MW Pagar Merbau biogas factory on Thursday. The inventors of the factories officially started the project following the formal acceptance of partnerships with country-possessed efficacy entity PLN.

Trois Dilisusendi, who is the Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources, said that the actions taken by the factory inventors were a beautiful astonishment he experienced during the start of this year as the manufacture of renewable energy increases.

In a lone statement, PLN said that the efficacy firm dedicated to succeeding a 23 percent renewable power manufacture mix in the coming five years.

The renewable power size of Indonesia rose to 3.8

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at North Sumatra and West Nusa Tenggara expand renewable energy factories