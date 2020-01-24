Smart Demand Response Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Smart Demand Response Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Smart Demand Response market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Smart Demand Response Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Smart Demand Response Market : EnerNOC, Comverge, Itron, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell Smart Grid, Eaton, Johnson Controls, General Electric, GE, Landis+Gyr, AutoGrid.

The global Smart Demand Response market is expected to reach approximately US$ 51.4 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Demand response refers to the change in electricity usage by an end-user in response to signals from the grid operators or utilities. The end-user’s participation in a program of this nature is a response to factors such as: greater awareness, an increased sense of responsibility, incentive pricing and new tariff schemes. Demand response programs are designed primarily to shift or curtail load for a short period of time; they are primarily of two types: price-based response (voluntary) and incentive-based demand response (contractually mandatory).

Price-based demand response is change in electricity usage by end-users in response to the price signals. Price-based demand response includes: critical-peak pricing (CTP), real-time pricing (RTP), and time-of-use (TOU) rates. Incentive-based demand response programs are established by grid operators, utilities, or load-serving entities.

Industrial applications contributed to over 50% of the revenue in 2014; this large share can be attributed to DR programs offered by several utilities for maximizing power utilization through adoption of high efficiency variable speed drives and motors. Industrial customers are also encouraged to participate in such programs on account of lucrative financial incentives offered to them.

Asia Pacific contributed to over 15% of the market revenue in 2014. DR programs are expected to increase significantly in the countries of Asia Pacific. Power utilities offer initiatives to reduce peak load demand on power grids. Components of the initiative include expansion of transformation to thin-tube (T8) lamps, Time-of-Use (TOU) metering programs, high efficiency refrigerators, and promotion of compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) which are expected to boost the DR market growth.

The market is highly fragmented, with no particular company occupying a majority of the revenue share. The industry is characterized by companies having a strong hold over a particular region with little or no influence globally. However, through mergers & acquisitions, key participants have started expanding globally. Upcoming smart grid projects in countries such as Australia, India, China, and Japan have attracted prominent players in these regions.

The Smart Demand Response market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Smart Demand Response Market on the basis of Types are :

Voluntary

Contractually Mandatory

On The basis Of Application, the Global Smart Demand Response Market is Segmented into :

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regions Are covered By Smart Demand Response Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

