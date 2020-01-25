Global Cobicistat Market Size by Application (HIV Infection), by Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacies) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends and Forecast till 2026

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

Cobicistat Market 2019 analysis report provides vital statistics and analytical knowledge to grant an entire understanding of the market size, share, growth, trend, demand, top player and Industry summary, opportunities, worth cycle, end-users, technology, types and application. The report extensively provides the market summary, profit margin, price structure, recent trends and forecasts for the amount 2019-2026

Cobicistat is a type of medicine called a pharmacokinetic enhancer. Pharmacokinetic enhancers are used in HIV treatment to increase the effectiveness of HIV medicines. When cobicistat is taken with the HIV medicines atazanavir (brand name: Reyataz) or darunavir (brand name: Prezista), it interferes with the breakdown of these drugs in the body. In this way, cobicistat increases the blood levels of atazanavir or darunavir, making them more effective.

Rise in prevalence and increase in awareness of the HIV and AIDS in the population are expected to helm the market growth. However, adverse side effects of the drugs might obstruct the market growth in the forecast period.

The global cobicistat is primarily segmented based on different strength, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into HIV infection, and AIDS. On the basis of sales channel, market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. On the basis of regions, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Gilead Sciences

* A-S Medication Solutions

* Bristol Myers Squibb

* Janssen Pharmaceuticals

* Others.

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research follows by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data products, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data products.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Cobicistat Overview

5. Global Cobicistat, by Application

6. Global Cobicistat, by Sales Channel

7. Global Cobicistat by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights

