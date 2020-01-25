Legal Cannabis Market Growth & Opportunities in Future | Top Players- Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Bhang Corporation, Cannoid, Elixinol, Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Legal Cannabis Market 2019’ is a collation of valuable insights related to market size, market share, profitability margin, growth dynamics and regional proliferation of this business vertical. The study further includes a detailed analysis pertaining to key challenges, growth opportunities and application segments of the Legal Cannabis market.

Access sample of the report https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1325586

Major market player included in this report are:

• Aurora Cannabis

• Canopy Growth Corporation

• Bhang Corporation

• Cannoid

• Elixinol

• Medical Marijuana

• Mentor Capital

• CBD American Shaman

• CV Sciences

• …

Legal Cannabis market report offers thorough details on the basic business profiles of all the market players included in the report along with their product portfolios. Details about the product specifications and applications have also been facilitated. Legal Cannabis market report also provides details about the market players’ individual capacities along with their product prices, manufacturing costs, growth margins, and the revenue stake held by them in the Legal Cannabis market landscape.

Market segmentation, by product types:

• Cannabis Concentrates

• Cannabis Infused Foods

• Cannabis Seeds

• Others

Market segmentation, by applications:

• Medicinal Use

• Recreational Use

Legal Cannabis market study report, has been categorized into numerous individual parts, of which one includes basic market definitions. Additionally, the analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream consumer base, and equipment have been carried out and presented duly in the aforementioned research report. Moreover, novel development trends that distinguish the industry in together with the several marketing channels deployed by product manufacturers have been assessed and included in the study report.

Legal Cannabis market research report delivers an exhaustive analysis of the market landscape that is assessed through the perspective of two primary parameters – production and consumption. With respect to the industry’s production perspective, the report facilitates insightful information about product manufacturing, revenue, and gross margins of the manufacturers that are known across the field for production of the same. The total unit costs offered by manufacturers working out of a number of geographies within a specified timespan has been included in the report.

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

• Total Addressable Market [ Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR ]

• Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

• Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

• Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes

• Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users

• Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

• Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

• Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

• Pricing Trend Analysis – Average Pricing across regions

• Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Order a copy of Global Legal Cannabis Market Report @

https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1325586

There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Legal Cannabis Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Legal Cannabis Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Legal Cannabis Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Cannabis Concentrates

2.1.2 Cannabis Infused Foods

2.1.3 Cannabis Seeds

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Medicinal Use

3.1.2 Recreational Use

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Aurora Cannabis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Canopy Growth Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Bhang Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Cannoid (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Elixinol (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Medical Marijuana (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Mentor Capital (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 CBD American Shaman (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 CV Sciences (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 IRIE CBD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Meadow Care (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Pharmahemp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Terra Tech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 NuLeaf Naturals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 United Cannabis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets