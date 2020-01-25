Major Projects of UPG for the Use of Recyclable Energy

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

The petroleum-Gas University of Ploiesti (UPG) is the paramount South Muntenia Region higher education institution to sign a funding contract worth about RON 30mln for the advancement of the University educational infrastructure via the Regional Operational program 2014-2020. In addition, other bigger ventures in this prestigious university will be in a position to aid the procedure of transition to the recyclable energy sources use. Currently, three schemes falling inside this plan in shaping.

The project for the advancement of the higher learning institution educational infrastructure via the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020 targeted at the donation of Building 1, which goes to the Faculty of Petroleum Technology and Petrochemistry, with custom inside the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiesti, which launched a program of master’s degree in English. The implementation period of this scheme is 42 months, anticipating ventures worth 27,955,222.01 RON. Of the sum, over 23million, RON constitutes the input from the European Fund for Regional Development, RON 3.6million stands for the distribution of the state financial plan,

