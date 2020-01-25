Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size, Share, Top Players, Regional Outlook, Revenue, Demand and 2025 Forecast

Orian Research added the report of Global Marijuana Vaporizer Market that studies current scenario of the market and forecast in the coming years. The report evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2019-2025. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

Global Players Analyzed in this Report are:-

Aphria

Etain

The Nug

Grizzly Guru

Innokin

FGB Natural Products

Chart Industries

Marijuana Vaporizer Market Growth and Risind Trends Insights:-

Vaporizers are the fastest growing product in the legal Marijuana market. Experts agree that this trend is here to stay.

As social acceptance and mainstream use of Marijuana increases nationally, a new generation of first-time users will add their preferences to the market.

One reason many industry insiders think vaping is the future is due to new legal regulations in Marijuana-friendly states.

Larger growth of the Marijuana industry is the main reason for the vaporizer industry’s growth.

On a practical standpoint it is a consumer electronic product that helps with healthier consumption, but more importantly it represents the huge demographic shift for Marijuana users towards mainstream and responsible consumption.

The vaporizer industry is undergoing a complete overhaul. Much of what is currently on the market are essentially versions of cheap electronic cigarettes. However, the opportunity in this industry has lead to rapid improvements in vape pen technology.

There is a growing trend in the decriminalization, legal medical use, and legal recreational use of marijuana. In the USA, there are currently 9 states and the District of Columbia with complete legalization, and a rapidly growing number of states accepting medical marijuana use.

For the Marijuana industry, this health trend is creating a growing demand for vaporizers. Vaporizers are a healthier alternative to traditional methods of smoking Marijuana.

Marijuana Vaporizer a developing market at present years. Strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market has also been included along with their impact analysis. Marijuana Vaporizer market players are evaluated based on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, industry developed by the companies and recent development & trends of the market. New product launches, expansions, and the mergers and acquisitions are the mainstay of the global Marijuana Vaporizer market research report for the customers.

Marijuana Vaporizer industry report provides insights into competition pattern, advantages, and disadvantages of products, and macroeconomic policies of the market. Marijuana Vaporizer market study identifies opportunities to in this competitive market circumstances and offers information for making decision and strategies that will increase the business growth. Drivers and restraints for the Marijuana Vaporizer market growth are also encompassed in this study. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.

Market size by Product:-

Chargeable

Battery

Market size by End User:-

Personal Use

Medical Application

Others

