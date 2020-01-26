Actuator Market Basks in Rising Vehicle Production Worldwide

Actuator is an integral part of the electric controlled automotive systems and is also applied in some mechanical systems. The prime function of the actuator is to convert the signals of different form into mechanical action. The input signals is likely to be in different forms, it may be mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, or hydraulic. The actuator market for automotive is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The global actuator market for automotive is expanding due to the entailment of the automatic and electric features in the vehicles. All the automatic systems in the vehicle consists of actuators, which runs on the basis of the input provided by the sensor. Subsequently, the introduction of automatic systems in vehicles is anticipated to boost the demand for actuators. Rising trend of automatic systems and engine downsizing is boosting the actuator market for automotive. Earlier, the vehicles had the manual door lock and window lock features; however most vehicles, presently, have automated door lock and window lock systems, which indicates the high rate of adoption of automatic systems in vehicles.

Stringent emission norms is a major factor that is prompting manufacturers to downsize the engine. Some performance boosters are installed, which require actuators for their proper functioning, in order to maintain the performance of the vehicle after engine downsizing. Introduction of the autonomous vehicle is also likely to boost the demand for actuators in vehicles, as every system of these vehicles is expected to run automatically. The actuator market for automotive is likely to be hampered due to the introduction of electric vehicles, as some actuators accompanied with the engine are expected to be removed from the drive train. Electric vehicles are likely to run completely on servo motors. Government of several nations are encouraging the introduction of electric vehicles in order to lower pollution levels. Governments are also offering monetary benefits to encourage society to adopt electric vehicles.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2854

Be it as it may, some of the strict guidelines have compelled automakers to include systems such as VVTs, turbochargers, and active grill shutters in their vehicles. Actuators are integral to these systems hence such regulations are expected to sway demand in favor of the global actuator market. In the coming years, the market is expected to witness rising demand from the HVAC, which also held dominance in the market based on application. The rising demand from this segment is forecast to bode well for the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of headlamps is expected to bolster sales prospects.

This review is based on a TMR report, titled “Actuator Market (Actuator Type – Electric Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Mechanical Actuator; Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicles; Application – Variable Valve Technology, Turbochargers, Coolant and Refrigerant Systems, Brake System, Active Grill Shutter, Adaptive Headlamps, HVAC Systems; Sales Channel – Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets