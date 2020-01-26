Artificial Intelligence Service Market is Thriving with Rising Worldwide Demand by 2025 | Top Players- SAP, IBM, Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Intel, Baidu

Orian Research recently published a latest research report titled ‘Global Artificial Intelligence Service Market 2019’ which provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the industry. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Artificial Intelligence Service market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Major market player included in this report are:

• International Business Machines

• SAP

• Google

• Amazon

• Salesforce

• Intel

• …

Verticals in the AI as a service market include Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail, telecommunications, government and defense, manufacturing, energy, and others (Education, Agriculture, Transportation, and Media and Entertainment). AI as a service helps various verticals easily integrate AI capabilities with their business applications. Moreover, by leveraging the benefits of AI as a service, verticals can focus more on the enhancement of their business processes and formulation of growth strategies, rather than worrying about costs related to the purchase and maintenance of AI-powered platforms and tools.

The growing demand for AI-powered services in the form of Application Programming Interface (API) and Software Development Kit (SDK) and increasing number of innovative startups are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the AI as a service market. The demand for intelligent business processes is growing across verticals to enhance the overall experience that is delivered to their customers. Organizations are therefore focusing on integrating AI capabilities with their existing business applications. However, the process of building APIs is time- consuming. Hence, various verticals are focused toward the adoption of easily available AI-powered APIs and machine learning models to solve their business problems.

Artificial Intelligence Service market report delivers a part of the important information as growth promoting and growth limiting factors of the market globally. Using quantitative and qualitative methods, the performance of the global Artificial Intelligence Service market can be analyzed by studying the growth trend using previous data and current conditions that provides prediction in the production, sales, revenues, market share, and growth rate, along with the upcoming trends to be followed by the market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the complete value chain of the market is also presented in the report coupled with the analysis of the downstream and upstream elements of the market. The global Artificial Intelligence Service market is classified based on the types of product and the end-user application segments. The market analysis determines the growth of every segment of the Artificial Intelligence Service market mentioned in the report. The data presented in the report is a compilation from diverse industry bodies to estimate the development of the segments in the coming period.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Software Tools

• Services

Market segment by Application, split into

• BFSI

• Telecommunications and IT

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Construction and Engineering

• Others

What does the report encompass with respect to the competitive and regional landscapes of Artificial Intelligence Service market?

• The Artificial Intelligence Service market research report endorses a detailed evaluation of the competitive spectrum of the industry.

• Information pertaining to the market share that each company procures as well as the sales area has been mentioned in the report.

• The products manufactured by these companies, product details, and product specifications, and their application frame of reference have been specified.

• The report includes other details as well, as such as a basic company outline, profit margins, pricing trends, etc.

• The geographical spectrum, as per the report, has been segregated into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

• Explicit details about the market share that every region accounts for as well as the growth prospects of every topography have been outlined.

• The growth rate which every geography is expected to register over the forecast timeframe has been discussed.

