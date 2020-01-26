Automatic Turnstiles Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2027

Automatic Turnstiles Introduction

An automatic turnstile is a type of gate, also called baffle gate which permits one person to pass at a time. Automatic turnstiles are used to enforce one-way movement of people.

An automatic turnstile restricts the passage only to people who insert a pass, a ticket, a coin, or something similar.

Automatic turnstiles are used in areas where only paid access is allowed, for example, to access public transport, a pay toilet, metro stations, etc.

Automatic turnstiles are also used in factories, stadiums, mass transit stations, amusement parks, office lobbies, casinos, ski resorts, airports, and power plants.

Based on physical properties, automatic turnstiles are of four types: waist-high turnstiles, optical turnstiles, drop arm optical turnstiles, and full-height turnstiles.

The global automatic turnstiles market is predicted to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increased demand for automatic turnstiles from metro stations and airports.

Automatic Turnstiles Dynamics

Key Drivers and Restraints of the Automatic Turnstiles Market

Growing development of automatic trains, magnetic levitation trains, and high-speed trains in developed as well as developing countries is a major factor anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Automatic turnstiles are mainly used in metro stations and railway stations. Changing lifestyle of people is making them spend more on convenient transportation. This in turn is expected to boost the demand for automatic turnstiles from heavy industries.

Rise in disposable income of consumers and industrialization are the major factors anticipated to boost the automatic turnstiles market globally.

Increasing growth and automation in the transportation industry plays an important role in enhancing the growth of the automatic turnstiles market.

Growth in the number of air passengers across the globe, rising working population, and the growing middle-class population in emerging countries are some of the other factors responsible for growth in transportation mediums such as metro stations and airports; this indirectly influences the growth of the market globally.

Increasing demand to reduce passenger queuing and travel time and growing passenger traffic is also anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

However, growing volatility in price of raw materials such as steel used for manufacturing automatic turnstiles is the major factor expected to hinder the growth of the automatic turnstiles market in the upcoming years.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Automatic Turnstiles Market

North America dominated the global automatic turnstiles market, accounting for largest share due to mature industrialization and complete mechanization in industries in the region. The U.S. is the key market in North America due to high demand for automatic turnstiles in the country. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest share of the automatic turnstiles market.

The automatic turnstiles market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization in developing countries such as India and China, which is anticipated to propel the automatic turnstiles market across the region. Additionally, increasing government initiatives in the transportation sector is further expected to fuel the market in the region.

